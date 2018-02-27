In pictures: One last look at the Pyeongchang Olympics

For Japan, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics were one to remember, as its national team won 13 medals, the most the nation has ever one in one Winter Games, surpassing the 10 it earned in Nagano in 1998. The team also racked up 43 top-eight finishes at the games, which was also an all-time high for the nation.

Before we turn our attention to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a look back at some of the highlights of Pyeongchang.