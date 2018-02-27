In pictures: One last look at the Pyeongchang Olympics

For Japan, the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics were one to remember, as its national team won 13 medals, the most the nation has ever one in one Winter Games, surpassing the 10 it earned in Nagano in 1998. The team also racked up 43 top-eight finishes at the games, which was also an all-time high for the nation.
Before we turn our attention to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a look back at some of the highlights of Pyeongchang.
Yuzuru Hanyu returned from an ankle injury to win the men’s figure skating gold medal, becoming the first man in 66 years to repeat as Olympic champion. | REUTERS
Italy’s Sofia Goggia celebrates during the victory ceremony of the women’s downhill skiing on Feb. 21. | AFP-JIJI
Speedskater Nao Kodaira (right) lived up to the hype by winning gold in the women’s 500 meters, then comforted South Korean rival Lee Sang-hwa in a show of sportsmanship afterward. | REUTERS
Russia’s Alina Zagitova celebrates her gold win after the women’s single skating event on Feb. 23. | AFP-JIJI
Daichi Hara reacts after his bronze-winning run in the freestyle skiing event on Feb. 12. | REUTERS
Akito Watabe captured silver for Japan in the Nordic combined men’s individual normal hill 10-km competition for the second straight games. | REUTERS
The Japanese raced to gold in the women’s team pursuit speedskating event. Two members also garnered individual honors, with Miho Takagi earning silver in the 1,500 and bronze in the 1,000 and older sister Nana winning gold in the mass start. | AP
(From left) Yurika Yoshida, Chinami Yoshida, skip Satsuki Fujisawa, Yumi Suzuki and Mari Motohashi earned bronze in Pyeongchang to give Japan its first-ever curling medal from a Winter Olympics. | KYODO
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson celebrates after the U.S. team won the gold medal against Canada in women’s ice hockey on Feb. 22. | AP
Ayumu Hirano performs a trick during the men’s snowboard halfpipe final. | REUTERS
Kim Yo Jong claps next to Kim Yong Nam in front of Korean hockey players. | REUTERS
Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal in the men’s halfpipe finals on Feb. 14. | AP
North Korea made its presence felt with a delegation that included athletes, an enthusiastic cheering squad and most notably Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. | REUTERS
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, celebrates her gold medal during the venue ceremony of the women’s giant slalom on Feb. 15. | AP
Charlotte Kalla, of Sweden, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s 7.5km /7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition on Feb. 10. | AP
Gold medal winner Sofia Goggia, of Italy, celebrates after the venue ceremony for the women’s downhill on Feb. 21. | AP