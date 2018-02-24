Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 15: The sweet smell of success

It wasn’t the sunniest day for fans of Japan at the Olympics. South Korea’s seemingly unstoppable “Garlic Girls” beat the Japanese team as they continue their run as overnight stars. Skating fans also had their hearts broken when both Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto were bumped out of the top spots following memorable performances by the Russian skaters.
South Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ overpower Japan in curling semi
Skipper Kim Eun Jung and the South Korean women’s curling team continued an unlikely run at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday, beating Japan to progress to the gold medal match.
Nuis wins men’s 1,000-meter crown; Oda finishes fifth
Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands captured the gold medal in the men’s 1,000-meter speedskating event at the Gangneung Oval on Friday night.
Alina Zagitova claims figure skating gold with sublime performance
Alina Zagitova won the gold medal with an elegant and poised performance in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.
South Korea’s curling ‘Garlic Girls’ taking Olympics by storm
Forget Lindsey Vonn and Adam Rippon. The real rock stars of the Pyeongchang Olympics are a humble group of Korean curlers who have no idea they’ve become a global sensation.