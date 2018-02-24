Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 15: The sweet smell of success

It wasn’t the sunniest day for fans of Japan at the Olympics. South Korea’s seemingly unstoppable “Garlic Girls” beat the Japanese team as they continue their run as overnight stars. Skating fans also had their hearts broken when both Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto were bumped out of the top spots following memorable performances by the Russian skaters.

Skipper Kim Eun Jung and the South Korean women’s curling team continued an unlikely run at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday, beating Japan to progress to the gold medal match.

Japan skip Satsuki Fujisawa shouts instructions during the women’s curling semifinal between Japan and South Korea on Friday in Gangneung, South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands captured the gold medal in the men’s 1,000-meter speedskating event at the Gangneung Oval on Friday night.

Men’s 1,000-meter champion Kjeld Nuis celebrates on the podium following Friday’s race in Gangneung, South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Alina Zagitova won the gold medal with an elegant and poised performance in the free skate at Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Alina Zagitova performs her free skate routine on Friday at the Pyeongchang Olympics. | AFP-JIJI

Forget Lindsey Vonn and Adam Rippon. The real rock stars of the Pyeongchang Olympics are a humble group of Korean curlers who have no idea they’ve become a global sensation.

The South Korean women’s curling team celebrates after a win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia during the Pyeongchang Olympics on Wednesday. | AP

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Kaori Sakamoto competes in the women single skating free skating competition final. | REUTERS

Belarus’ Iryna Kryuko competes to win gold in the women’s 4x6km biathlon event. | REUTERS

German players greet fans after they won the men’s semi-final ice hockey match between Canada and Germany. | AFP-JIJI

Pilot Shao Yijun of China (front) corners at turn 14 in their 4-man bobsleigh training session. | AFP-JIJI

France’s Marie Dorin Habert competes at the shooting range in the women’s 4x6km biathlon event. | AFP-JIJI

Fans cheer before the semifinal round of the men’s hockey game between Germany and Canada. | AP

A man waves an American flag during the curling men’s semi-final game between Canada and USA. | AFP-JIJI

