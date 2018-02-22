Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 13: Let’s hear it for the girls

Japan’s Akito Watabe misses the podium in Nordic combined, while the curling team lost to South Korea. But there was still hope to be found in Japan’s athletes. Satoko Miyahara and Kaori Sakamoto are in fourth and fifth place, respectively, following the figure skating short program. (The long program runs Friday.) But the biggest win of the day came from the world record-holding trio of sisters Miho and Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato who defeated the Dutch in the gold medal race, winning in an Olympic-record 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds.
Japan women shatter Olympic record, conquer defending champion Netherlands in team pursuit final
Japan’s women capture the team pursuit gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, beating the defending champion Netherlands on Wednesday.
Alina Zagitova leads Evgenia Medvedeva after record-breaking short program
Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia smash the world record to take the lead after the women’s short program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday.
South Korea men end Japan’s hopes of reaching curling playoff stage
The Japan men’s curling team loses 10-4 to South Korea in a preliminary round match on Wednesday, ending its chances of advancing to the playoff stage at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Akito Watabe looks for answers after missing podium in Nordic combined
With the gold medal he has been waiting for his entire career at stake, Akito Watabe went all in to win the Nordic combined large hill 10-km final.
Nigeria savors its Olympic bobsled debut moment
The members of Nigeria’s women’s bobsled team have been rock stars at these Olympics, for all the right reasons. Athletes of all sorts — male, female, white, black — have wanted hugs and selfies, which is all the vindication the Nigerians have needed to show that this foray was worthwhile.
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like
- Madonna, AC/DC, Beyonce, Celine: The music that will power Olympics figure skating competition
- 20 years ago today, American figure skater Tara Lipinski became the youngest gold medalist at the Winter Olympics
- Are Olympic Figure Skaters Karen Chen & Nathan Chen Related?
- The 22nd-Largest Team at the Olympics: Zamboni Drivers
- This Olympic Curler Is the Internet’s New Hero and It’s All Because of Her Game Face