Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 10: Team Japan skates to another gold

Getting a morale boost from Yuzuru Hanyu’s dominance of men’s figure skating, Nao Kodaira found the will to skate to an Olympic record time of 36.94, only 0.39 seconds ahead of the silver medal winner, Korea’s Lee Sang-hwa, who was trying to win her third straight Olympic gold in the event.

Meanwhile, Japan stayed alive in women’s hockey and men’s curling.

Nao Kodaira captures the gold medal in the women’s 500 meters in Olympic record time at Gangneung Oval on Sunday night.

Nao Kodaira reacts after setting an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds in the women’s 500 meters at Gangneung Oval on Sunday night. Kodaira claimed the gold medal. | REUTERS

Ayaka Toko’s overtime goal gives Smile Japan its second straight victory with a 2-1 triumph over Sweden at the Kwandong Hockey Centre on Sunday night in a 5th-8th classification-round game.

Japan’s Ayaka Toko leaps for joy after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Sweden on Sunday in a women’s hockey 5th-8th classification-round game. Japan won 2-1. | KYODO

Japan cruises to its third win of the men’s curling round robin with a resounding 8-2 victory over the United States on Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Yusuke Morozumi (top) Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi (right) Tetsuro Shimizu (bottom) and American Tyler George compete in the men’s Olympic curling competition on Sunday. | REUTERS

Japan coach Chiharu Saito has stuck with struggling veteran Noriaki Kasai for Monday’s team competition.

Noriaki Kasai | KYODO

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures

Following the men’s 4×10 km cross-country relay, gold medallists Didirk Toenseth, Johnsrud Martin Sundby, Simen Hegstad Kreuger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway pose on the podium between silver medallists Andrey Larkov, Alexander Bolshunov, Alexey Chervotkin and Denis Spitsov, Olympic athletes from Russia, and bronze medallists Jean Marc Gaillard, Maurice Manificat, Clement Parisse and Adrien Backsheider of France | REUTERS

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher kisses his girlfriend, Laura Moisl, after winning the men’s giant slalom on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Aina Takeuchi of Japan and Emmy Alasalmi of Sweden during a women’s ice hockey classification match. | REUTERS

Japan’s Taisei Yamamoto runs the course during the men’s slopestyle qualifying event at Phoenix Snow Park. | AP

Japan’s skip, Yusuke Morozumi, throws a stone during a men’s curling match against United States. | AP

A close-up shows the nails of Kim Kyeong-ae of South Korea as she delivers a stone during the women’s round robin between China and South Korea. | REUTERS

Great Britain’s James Woods competes to place fourth in the men’s ski slopestyle event. | AFP-JIJI

A fan takes a selfie before the Sweden v Japan women’s hockey classification match. | REUTERS

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like