Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 8: The return of the Ice Prince

Figure skating took center stage Thursday during the men’s short program. Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the gold medal at the Sochi Games in 2014, gave a mesmerizing performance that sent social media into a tizzy. Japan’s Shoma Uno also lit up the ice with his routine and currently sits at third place. Now Japan waits to see if Hanyu can indeed win back-to-back gold medals. If so, he would become the first male skater to do so in over half a century.
Yuzuru Hanyu takes lead after short program at Pyeongchang Games
Yuzuru Hanyu’s score of 111.68 points, an Olympic record for the short program, has him in first place heading into Saturday’s free skate and halfway to skating immortality.
Ryoyu Kobayashi finishes seventh in large hill qualifying; Noriaki Kasai places 22nd
Ryoyu Kobayashi placed third in the qualifying round of the men’s large hill jump at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on Friday night to clinch a spot in Saturday night’s finals. The legendary Noriaki Kasai was 22nd with a leap of 122.5 and a tally of 104.2.
Austria’s Matthias Mayer breaks Norway’s super-G stranglehold
Austria’s Matthias Mayer made up for the disappointment of his injury-hampered downhill title defense at the Pyeongchang Olympics by skiing an error-free run to win the men’s super-G on Friday, ending 16 years of Norwegian dominance of the event.
South Korea’s Yun Sung-bin demolishes competition to win skeleton gold
Yun Sung-bin won in commanding fashion at the Pyeongchang Games on Friday, his four-run time of 3 minutes, 20.55 seconds coming in 1.63 seconds ahead of silver medalist Nikita Tregubov of Russia.
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Links we like
