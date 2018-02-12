Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics Day 3: U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard earns team first gold medal

Gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu’s arrival on Sunday provides a much needed morale boost for Team Japan, who advanced to the final rounds of struggled to keep up in speedskating and team figure skating but well behind the leaders. In figure skating a resurgent Olympic Athletes of Russia climbed to second place and won crowd support at the Gangneung Ice Arena.
Meanwhile, 17-year-old wunderkind Red Gerard nabbed the first gold medal for the United States in men’s slopestyle.
U.S. teenager Red Gerard captures slopestyle gold
Red Gerard and his brothers built their own snowboarding features park in the backyard of their Colorado home as kids, one that provided them a gateway into a sport that is an equal mix of technical precision and daring creativity.
Japan advances in team competition
Japan is in fifth place with 32 points heading into the final day of the figure skating team event following the pairs free skate on Sunday afternoon at Gangneung Ice Arena.
Dutchman Sven Kramer bags speedskating gold; Japanese duo far back but win pairing
The Netherlands’ Sven Kramer skated to his third consecutive men’s 5,000-meter Olympic gold at the Pyeongchang Games on Sunday, further confirming his place among the greats of the sport.
Yuzuru Hanyu arrives in Pyeongchang for Olympic defense
Yuzuru Hanyu swept into Pyeongchang to defend his Olympic crown on Sunday, promising to hit peak condition in his quest for a historic double.
Miho Takagi shrugs off disappointment to target 1,500 gold
Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: The day in pictures
