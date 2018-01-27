Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins likely finished for season after a possible torn left Achilles tendon

New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins might be out for the rest of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon after an awkward fall in Friday’s win over the Houston Rockets.

Now the Pelicans are waiting on an MRI to confirm their fears, according to ESPN, citing league sources.

Cousins had to be helped off the court after the fall, which occurred after he went for a rebound on his own missed free throw in the final seconds.

In his first full campaign with the Pelicans, he’s averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.