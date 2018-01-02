Golden Kings control fourth quarter to secure victory over Susanoo Magic

The Ryukyu Golden Kings outclassed the visiting Shimane Susanoo Magic in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s series finale.

Ryukyu won 77-68 to pick up its second victory in as many days in Okinawa City.

The Golden Kings (21-7) took a 52-50 lead into the fourth quarter. They used a 9-0 run to expand their lead to 77-66 with 15 seconds remaining.

Naoki Tashiro scored 17 points, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and former Gonzaga University forward Ira Brown had 15 points, nine boards and four steals for the hosts, who have won eight of their last 10 games. Ryuichi Kishimoto finished with 12 points, including eight in the pivotal fourth quarter, and a season-high nine assists and Hilton Armstrong chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds. Takatoshi Furukawa poured in eight points and Hassan Martin had seven points and three blocks.

Ryukyu made 20 of 38 2-point shots (52.6 percent).

The Kings recorded 20 assists against eight turnovers.

For Shimane (7-21 overall, 1-16 on the road), Josh Scott scored 16 points and snared nine rebounds and Tyler Stone had 13 points. Kimitake Sato and Takuya Soma both put eight points on the board, while Shota Watanabe contributed seven points and six assists.

Monday rewind

Alvark 67, Jets 49

In Tokyo, the Alvark held the Chiba to 21 second-half points on New Year’s Day.

Alex Kirk scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the hosts, who completed a two-game sweep.

The East Division-leading Alvark (22-6) outrebounded the visitors 44-27 at Komazawa Olympic Park Gymnasium.

Zack Baranski and Genki Kojima added 11 and 10 points, respectively for Tokyo, and Joji Takeuchi grabbed nine rebounds.

For Chiba (19-9), Gavin Edwards and Leo Lyons scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Golden Kings 85, Susanoo Magic 71

In Okinawa City, five Ryukyu players scored in double figures as the West Division-leading hosts began 2018 with a win over Shimane.

Martin led the Golden Kings with 18 points, followed by Brown with 14 and Kishimoto, Kohei Ninomiya and Furukawa with 12 apiece.

Ryukyu made 11 of 21 3s, including Ninomiya’s 3-for-3 effort. Furukawa sank 4 of 7.

The Golden Kings defense had a productive game. The hosts’ effort included eight blocked shots. Martin led the way with three blocks.

For Shimane, Scott had 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Stone added 18 points and 10 boards.

B2 update

Crane Thunders 78, Earthfriends 63 (Tuesday)

Crane Thunders 83, Earthfriends 79 (Monday)