Narito Namizato plays instrumental role in Lakestars’ victory over Susanoo Magic

The Shiga Lakestars pulled away in the third quarter of Friday night’s game against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

They transformed a three-point advantage entering the half into double digits en route to a 90-78 series-opening victory in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture.

Shimane trailed 63-48 entering the fourth quarter.

Lakestars playmaker Narito Namizato had one of the finest game of his pro career, which began in 2009 with the Link Tochigi Brex in the JBL. Namizato scored 15 points and handed out 14 assists, a B. League first division record.

Teammate Tomonobu Hasegawa poured in 23 points, including 10-for-12 at the free-throw line, while D’or Fischer had 18 points and three blocks.

Omar Samhan added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Samba Faye finished with 10 points and eight boards for Shiga (11-14).

Tyler Stone paced Shimane (6-19) with 24 points and added five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Josh Scott had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Takuya Soma, Edward Yamamoto and Takayuki Kumagai all scored seven points. Yamamoto contributed five assists and four steals as well.

Brave Thunders 89, Evessa 73

In Kawasaki, big man Nick Fazekas scored 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds and Senegalese native and Takushoku University alum Diouf Bamba had a season-best 18 points as the hosts rolled past Osaka.

Naoto Tsuji poured in 15 points, knocking down 3 of 5 3s, with six assists and Yuma Fujii scored 13 points and dished out three assists for the Brave Thunders (15-10), who led 41-33 at halftime.

Kawasaki extended its lead to 69-48 after three quarters.

The Evessa struggled from the perimeter, making 4 of 25 3-point attempts.

For Osaka (7-18), Takuya Hashimoto was the top scorer with 18 points, David Wear added 17 points and Naoya Kumagae had 15 on a night when he was held to 1-for-8 on 3s. Gyno Pomare contributed 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The hot-shooting hosts made 67.6 percent of their 2-point shots (25 of 37).

Second-division update

Friday’s B2 result:

Rizing Zephyr 96, Orange Vikings 90