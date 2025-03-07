The Japan Times is excited to announce the second Boarding & International School Day, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Boarding and international schools in Japan have been carving out new educational paths for students in recent years. They can provide an internationally enriched environment from an early age amid the growing globalization of Japanese society. These schools offer diverse curricula and aim to develop students’ individuality and talents, becoming some of the most important options for parents and students who want to prioritize this perspective.

Boarding & International School Day 2025 will feature booths from eight Japanese boarding schools and a panel discussion with representatives from the exhibiting schools. The keynote speech will be delivered by Michael Rob Gray, former principal of Institut Le Rosey, a boarding school in Switzerland. The Japan Times looks forward to welcoming prospective parents and students as well as the representatives from the featured schools.

Event details

Date and time: Sunday, April 20, 10:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Kudan Kaikan Terrace (1-6-5 Kudanminami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Admission: Free

Capacity: Advance registration required (deadline: Tuesday, April 15)

Organized by: The Japan Times, Ltd.

Participating schools

Tokyo Metropolitan Kokusai High School

EF Academy

Jinseki International School

Rugby School Japan

Phoenix House International School

North London Collegiate School

Harrow International School Appi Japan

Program

Doors open: 10:00 a.m.

Keynote speech: Michael Rob Gray, former principal, Institut Le Rosey

Panel discussion and talk session by schools with exhibiting booths: Staff from each school will give a 20-minute presentation.

Individual consultation booths will be open throughout the event.

Closing: 4:00 p.m.

Please note that the program is subject to change without notice.

For event details and registration, click here.

https://en-jtbsfare2025.peatix.com

Inquiries

The Japan Times Agency, Ltd.

Boarding & International School Day Office

E-mail: [email protected]

For press

ATTN: Kumano

E-mail: [email protected]

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format