Japan's Sarina Satomi won gold in the women's wheelchair badminton singles at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, her second straight Paralympic gold medal.
Satomi defeated Thailand's Sujirat Pookkham 2-1 in the WH1-class final on the day.
In the WH2 class of the same event, Japan's Yuma Yamazaki missed out on a podium finish after losing the bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, Daiki Ishiyama, a flag-bearer for the Japanese delegation to the Paris Games, finished fifth in the T12 men's long jump.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.