Japan's Sarina Satomi won gold in the women's wheelchair badminton singles at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, her second straight Paralympic gold medal.

Satomi defeated Thailand's Sujirat Pookkham 2-1 in the WH1-class final on the day.

In the WH2 class of the same event, Japan's Yuma Yamazaki missed out on a podium finish after losing the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, Daiki Ishiyama, a flag-bearer for the Japanese delegation to the Paris Games, finished fifth in the T12 men's long jump.