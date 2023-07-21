One day, we may look back on 2023 as the year when it became apparent that the gigantic industry of raising animals for food was heading the same way as the industry that for most of the 20th century dominated how we record and store images.

Is this year the equivalent, for animal production, of 1989, when the first digital camera aimed at the general public was launched?

There are signs that it might be, starting with the Israeli Ministry of Health’s approval, in April, of a dairy product that does not come from cows or other lactating animals. Remilk, the manufacturer, is a company on an ambitious mission: “creating dairy that is a far superior version of itself.”