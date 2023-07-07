In the aftermath of the failed mutiny by the Wagner Group mercenary army and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, dissatisfaction with Russia’s military and political leadership will continue to brew with the fighting in Ukraine.

As more details become available about Wagner — until recently, the best-equipped, always regularly paid part of the Russian invasion force — officers and soldiers alike will wonder why their units often need to rely on public collections for vital equipment and why their pay is often delayed or reduced.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is known for its ability to fight wars on a relatively small budget. The war in Ukraine is no exception. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia’s military spending was about 4.4% of gross domestic product in 2022 and should not exceed that by much this year. Israel spent 4.5% of its GDP on defense last year.