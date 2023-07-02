Earlier last month, CNN reported that a British court has denied Wikileaks founder Julian Assange “permission to appeal an order to extradite him to the United States, where he faces criminal charges under the Espionage Act.”

Although Assange’s legal team will continue to explore its options, the snare around his neck is clearly tightening. Time is not on his side. The U.S. and British authorities who are pursuing him can afford to wait for any remaining public interest in his case to dwindle in the face of wars, climate change, anxiety about artificial intelligence and other global issues.

But if we want to manage such challenges, we will need people like Assange. Who else will expose all the abuses and inconvenient truths that those in power want to keep secret — be it war crimes or social-media companies’ internal findings about what their platforms are doing to teen girls?