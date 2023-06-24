As expected, the Japanese media are divided in their assessment over U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China.

They generally fall into three camps: the seemingly reasonable who believe “China is to blame” for the current state of affairs, the more opportunistic who see the U.S. and China as “two sides of the same coin” and the irresponsible, who argue that Blinken is “weak headed.”

Some readers may wonder why there are so many different views on the outcome of the meeting even though the facts are the same. Before I offer my conclusion, let us first look at the recent editorials of leading Japanese daily newspapers.