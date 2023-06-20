  • Target and Budweiser’s intent with their marketing campaigns aimed at promoting acceptance of a marginalized community may have been well-intentioned, but their efforts have only embroiled the companies in political firestorms that have hurt their profits.  | BLOOMBERG
    Target and Budweiser’s intent with their marketing campaigns aimed at promoting acceptance of a marginalized community may have been well-intentioned, but their efforts have only embroiled the companies in political firestorms that have hurt their profits.  | BLOOMBERG

In 2019, the Business Roundtable, an association of America’s highest profile CEOs published a manifesto proclaiming profits, which benefit shareholders, were no longer their primary concern.

Going forward, member companies would also consider the needs of other stakeholders: workers, the community, the environment and anyone else deemed worthy. They called it “a modern standard of corporate accountability.”

Sometimes, the old ways are better.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW