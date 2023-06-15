At the Group of Seven leaders summit held in Hiroshima in May, a major hidden agenda item was how to handle China.

The G7 leaders’ communique stated that they stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China. And, while saying they don’t seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development, the leaders urged Beijing to play by international rules, addressed the challenges posed by its nonmarket policies and human rights situation, and called for the peaceful resolution of China-Taiwan issues.

But why is it important for G7 countries to make China play by international rules? And what do international rules mean for Beijing?