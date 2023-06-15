  • (From left) Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing on March 10. China has been credited to some degree with helping broker an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia the same month. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    (From left) Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing on March 10. China has been credited to some degree with helping broker an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia the same month. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS

At the Group of Seven leaders summit held in Hiroshima in May, a major hidden agenda item was how to handle China.

The G7 leaders’ communique stated that they stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China. And, while saying they don’t seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development, the leaders urged Beijing to play by international rules, addressed the challenges posed by its nonmarket policies and human rights situation, and called for the peaceful resolution of China-Taiwan issues.

But why is it important for G7 countries to make China play by international rules? And what do international rules mean for Beijing?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED