It should be common knowledge by now that climate change is a complex problem with outsize consequences for the Global South.

By 2030, most Small Island Developing States will lose up to 100% of their gross domestic product to climate disasters. Similarly, Africa’s 54 countries will suffer some of the worst consequences of a warming planet, even though they are least responsible for the crisis, contributing less than 4% of global greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions.

Rising temperatures are likewise threatening life in the Arab world, resulting in water scarcity in Jordan and extreme heat waves in the Gulf countries. The need for a great transformation at the regional, as well as the global, level was one of the main reasons why Egypt hosted last year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) and why the United Arab Emirates will host this year’s meeting. In preparation for COP28, which will convene in Dubai in November and December, the UAE has committed to engaging in open and honest discussions with everyone to ensure that the conference is a success.