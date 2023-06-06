At the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, leaders once again condemned in the strongest possible terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, and one of their key agenda items was taking concrete steps to deepen cooperation with developing and emerging countries collectively known as the “Global South.”

Both issues reflected a hidden proposition — relations with China.

While addressing the significance of working closely within the G7, each member country has its own intentions regarding whether to expect Beijing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and how to balance between China’s economic risks and benefits.