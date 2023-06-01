  • G7 leaders during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on May 19, in view of the Atomic Bomb Dome, one of the few structures to survive the 1945 bombing of the city | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    G7 leaders during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on May 19, in view of the Atomic Bomb Dome, one of the few structures to survive the 1945 bombing of the city | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES

With the international order having been shaken to its roots as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the recent Group of Seven summit offered a historic opportunity to demonstrate to the world the grouping's strong determination to uphold the international order based on the rule of law, firmly rejecting any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or the threat or use of nuclear weapons.

Four of the world’s seven nuclear powers — the United States, the United Kingdom and France, as well as India, which was invited as a guest — gathered in Hiroshima, the world’s first atomic-bombed city, to discuss how to balance efforts toward a world without nuclear weapons with a realistic nuclear deterrence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made a surprise appearance to appeal for global support.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED