With the international order having been shaken to its roots as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the recent Group of Seven summit offered a historic opportunity to demonstrate to the world the grouping's strong determination to uphold the international order based on the rule of law, firmly rejecting any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or the threat or use of nuclear weapons.

Four of the world’s seven nuclear powers — the United States, the United Kingdom and France, as well as India, which was invited as a guest — gathered in Hiroshima, the world’s first atomic-bombed city, to discuss how to balance efforts toward a world without nuclear weapons with a realistic nuclear deterrence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made a surprise appearance to appeal for global support.