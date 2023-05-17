This year’s Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima is taking place in the backdrop of four major challenges to our rules-based order: Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, China’s global ambitions, North Korea’s nuclear brinkmanship and the divide with the Global South.

How the G7 collectively and concretely deals with these issues will shape the future of the rules-based order that has brought peace, prosperity and stability in the post-World War II period. Here is a list of priorities and issues the meeting needs to address:

The first priority for the G7 Summit will be to preserve that rules-based order. This means ensuring that the international community adheres to a set of agreed-upon norms and principles that govern the behavior of states.