    The West must prepare to support Ukraine no matter how its spring offensive turns out, and promote peace talks when both sides eventually grow exhausted. | REUTERS

Ukraine’s ballyhooed “spring offensive” hasn’t even begun yet, but Western politicians are already using it to reframe their thinking about Kyiv’s defensive war against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is a problem. By hyping expectations for the Ukrainians’ imminent military push, the U.S., Europe and NATO may jeopardize Kyiv’s long-term prospects.

The start of the offensive, expected right about now, has been a foregone conclusion since the winter. While the ground was frozen, the Ukrainians and Russians — regular army units as well as mercenaries of the Wagner Group — pinned one another down in a bloody war of attrition with little movement. Meanwhile, the Ukrainians were receiving and being trained to use new weapons, including the heavy battle tanks needed for a counterattack.

