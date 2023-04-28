It takes a village to raise a frightened man with hair-trigger impulses and put a loaded gun in his hand. Our village has raised many and we have armed them spectacularly.
Upstate New York resident Kevin Monahan has been charged with murdering 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis. The young woman was in a car whose driver, looking for a friend’s house without the benefit of cellular service to guide the journey, mistakenly pulled into Monahan’s driveway.
The local sheriff said Monahan shot at a distant car filled with young people as it was leaving his property. “There was clearly no threat from anyone,” he said.
