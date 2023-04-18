  • Despite its flaws, the U.S. dollar is the only major currency that has the support and trust of governments and businesses needed to serve as the central medium of exchange for the integrated global economic system. | BLOOMBERG
    Despite its flaws, the U.S. dollar is the only major currency that has the support and trust of governments and businesses needed to serve as the central medium of exchange for the integrated global economic system. | BLOOMBERG

The most formidable element of U.S. national power isn’t its military. The trillions spent on the mighty American military machine pale beside the influence created by the dominance of the dollar in the international economy.

The central role of the U.S in global business exempted it from many of the normal rules while extending leverage over countries that use its currency or seek to do business with it. That role is being challenged but it is unlikely to be replaced — unless, as in most such matters, the U.S. undermines the currency itself.

The dollar’s “exorbitant privilege,” in the characterization of former French Prime Minister Valery Giscard d’Estaing, creates constant complaint. Marcus Noland, executive vice president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, detailed Asian governments’ unhappiness with this arrangement and their efforts to seek “greater autonomy within the existing monetary system” in a paper published late last year for the East-West Center.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW