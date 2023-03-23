  • Shohei Ohtani and his teammates celebrate after Japan defeated their American opponents in the final of the World Baseball Classic at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, on Tuesday. | RHONA WISE / USA TODAY SPORTS
The past 30 years in Japan is often painted as a period of stagnation, decline and waning international influence.

But sport is one major exception as demonstrated by Shohei Ohtani’s domination of the game that the U.S. invented in the World Baseball Classic.

It also serves as a morale booster for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who is preparing to host the Group of Seven summit in May.

