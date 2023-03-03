As part of its diplomatic charm offensive, China is advocating a “reset” in its frosty relations with Australia.

Beijing sees a chance to make headway with the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which favors a less confrontational approach to China than its predecessor, Scott Morrison.

China aims to resuscitate a relationship that fell to a nadir after Beijing imposed official and unofficial bans on billions of dollars in imports of Australian goods including coal, barley, wine and lobsters to punish Canberra for requesting an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic’s origins.