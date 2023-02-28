China’s economy was supposed to be in tatters in the aftermath of “zero COVID.”
Analysts were betting on a long-term and sustained downshift in growth. Multinational companies were mulling a move away. Now, as the stringent lockdowns pass into distant memory, forecasts are being revised up as industrial activity recovers. It’s worth wondering how Beijing has engineered such a swift turnaround.
Manufacturing and services rose for the first time in four months in January, while the International Monetary fund raised its forecast for the Chinese economy to expand 5.2% in 2023. Goldman Sachs Group now anticipates China’s gross domestic product to grow by a faster-than-expected 6.5% this year. Construction activity has roared back. That’s a quick reversal from the doom and gloom scenarios just months earlier as the country posted its slowest growth in years.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.