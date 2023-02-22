  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (right), meets with his Marshall Islands' couterpart, Kitlang Kabua, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Feb. 8. | KYODO
    Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (right), meets with his Marshall Islands' couterpart, Kitlang Kabua, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on Feb. 8. | KYODO
  • SHARE

The Japanese government’s decision to increase its defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product has grabbed headlines around the world.

Given the financial challenges that the nation is facing, Tokyo will obviously want to carefully consider the most efficient way to provide a complete 360-degree defense strategy before committing trillions of yen that the country cannot easily fund.

A significant amount of the budget increase will be used to purchase new weapons, including those that will give the Self-Defense Forces counterstrike capabilities. Japan’s prioritization of these assets is understandably targeted at the countries that pose the most immediate and severe security threats: China and North Korea. But those threats largely come from the north and west of the country.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW