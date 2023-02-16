  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks before the House of Commons in London on Feb. 8. | U.K. PARLIAMENT / VIA REUTERS
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has occasionally been criticized for an approach to government that is more management consultant than political visionary.

But even his detractors acknowledge that he’s brought a level of professionalism to 10 Downing St. missing from his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. And yet it only takes one major misstep for a reputation of competence to unravel.

With the government’s bill to scrap thousands of European Union laws — debated in the House of Lords early this week and sent for committee review on Feb. 23 — Sunak looks set to sacrifice that hard-earned reputation at the altar of hard-line Brexit ideology.

