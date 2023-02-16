U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has occasionally been criticized for an approach to government that is more management consultant than political visionary.

But even his detractors acknowledge that he’s brought a level of professionalism to 10 Downing St. missing from his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. And yet it only takes one major misstep for a reputation of competence to unravel.

With the government’s bill to scrap thousands of European Union laws — debated in the House of Lords early this week and sent for committee review on Feb. 23 — Sunak looks set to sacrifice that hard-earned reputation at the altar of hard-line Brexit ideology.