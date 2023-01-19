  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a supporter on Thursday in the city of Napier following the announcement of her decision to step down. | AAP IMAGE / VIA REUTERS
Jacinda Ardern announced her decision to step down as New Zealand Prime Minister showing her characteristic modesty.

“I have given my absolute all to being prime minister but it has also taken a lot out of me,” she said Thursday. “You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along.”

Here was a highly regarded — at home and on the world stage — and astute female politician vacating the top job on her own terms. The move was greeted with universal shock.

