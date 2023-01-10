  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida boards the USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier at Sagami Bay, off Kanagawa Prefecture, on Nov. 6. To deter countries from challenging the international order, Japan must coordinate with the United States and other governments around the world to share information. | REUTERS
Japan recently compiled three new key security-related documents — the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program — to strengthen the country’s comprehensive defense capabilities.

The recognition of international situations, policy challenges and projects outlined in the new documents, based on discussions among the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito, are epoch-making in terms of breadth, depth and magnitude.

To adapt to multifaceted structural changes in the international security environment, Japan will aim at urgently equipping itself with executable cross-sector repelling capabilities and building a functional but limited deterrence in order to realize an integrated national security.

