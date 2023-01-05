There are many factors behind the Ukrainian forces’ victory in some tactical missions in the Russia-Ukraine war, but the main factor would be the fact that they were relatively successful in equipping the entire military with cutting-edge technology.

The significance in the field of national security of “implementing” advanced technology in the military and what should be done by Japan to correspond to the new way of fighting using artificial intelligence both need to be examined.

Through the war in Ukraine, Kyiv’s troops have proved that asymmetric battles utilizing leading-edge technologies can work in a war against major powers like Russia.