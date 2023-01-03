All the numbers point to 2022 as being one of the worst years for the technology sector in over a decade.

Stock meltdowns, crypto implosions, supply-chain disruptions, a startup-funding freeze, and yet more hacks made it a year most would rather forget. Yet a range of major developments emerged that set the scene for a rosier future.

The biggest victims of 2022 were of course crypto punters. Not only did customers of outfits like brokers FTX and Voyager, and stablecoin TerraUSD/Luna get taken to the cleaners, the currency at the heart of the bubble, bitcoin, lost around two-thirds of its value.