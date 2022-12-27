The digital transformation accelerated by the global pandemic and the need for a green transformation underscored by the Ukrainian war have prompted a surge in demand for semiconductors.

Demand will continue to burgeon with the social implementation of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, the Internet of Things and post-5G technologies.

Semiconductors are the basis of calculating capability and the foundation of national power and defense. This is why semiconductors are becoming a focal point in the fierce power struggle between the U.S. and China. In early October, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced stronger export controls on advanced semiconductors. These tough new restrictions target manufacturing facilities, product services and the deployment of U.S. technical experts to China.