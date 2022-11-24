  • Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has banned tens of millions of people from Twitter yet freely uses the platform to support suppression against others. | WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
PRINCETON, New Jersy – How is it that a man who has banned 83 million people from Twitter can freely use the platform to post his messages denigrating women and supporting the brutal attack on the writer Salman Rushdie?

I’m referring to the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose government is killing young women who want to be able to show their hair in public.

