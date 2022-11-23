  • For the foreseeable future, there appears to be no realistic way to end the conflict given the domestic pressures both sides face to secure a victory. | PRESS SERVICE OF THE UKRAINIAN GROUND FORCES / VIA REUTERS
The White House went into damage-control mode after Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, suggested that there’s no military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and diplomacy is needed to end it: The official U.S. position is that Ukraine itself should set the terms of the peace and decide when, if ever, it’s ready to talk.

Yet after the recent incident with two missiles landing in Polish territory after a massive Russian strike on Ukrainian power stations, it should be clear why Milley appeared to swim against the U.S. policy tide.

