  • There is enthusiasm for new drugs that mimic gut hormones that regulate the feeling of satiety and offer more sustained weight loss than previous medications. | REUTERS
    There is enthusiasm for new drugs that mimic gut hormones that regulate the feeling of satiety and offer more sustained weight loss than previous medications. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

After decades of failure, weight loss drugs seem finally poised to become big pharma’s newest blockbuster category.

Bloomberg Intelligence sees the U.S. obesity drug market alone as worth $12 billion in 2028. Morgan Stanley Research recently made a far more bullish prediction, forecasting global sales of obesity drugs could reach $54 billion by 2030.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW