There are some decades when only a year’s worth of change happens, and some years when a decade’s worth of change happens.

The past three years — marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a full-blown cost-of-living crisis, all playing out against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions — certainly feels like the latter. Indeed, it feels all too similar to the years surrounding the early 1970s oil shock, after which it took about 20 years for stability to return. Can we write a new narrative of progress more quickly this time?