People here in Japan are very much interested in the final result of the U.S. midterms, as the outcome could affect Donald Trump’s candidacy for the next presidential election.
The Japanese media is anxious to know whether Trump will run again or not in 2024. Having read the Japanese newspapers for the past several days, however, I have no idea which side — the Democrats or Republicans — really won Tuesday’s elections. Actually, Japan’s major daily newspapers are confused as well or mesmerized at best.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.