People here in Japan are very much interested in the final result of the U.S. midterms, as the outcome could affect Donald Trump’s candidacy for the next presidential election.

The Japanese media is anxious to know whether Trump will run again or not in 2024. Having read the Japanese newspapers for the past several days, however, I have no idea which side — the Democrats or Republicans — really won Tuesday’s elections. Actually, Japan’s major daily newspapers are confused as well or mesmerized at best.