The mooted sale of Liverpool Football Club confirms an uncomfortable truth: No-one really makes any money owning a soccer club, they only profit from selling it.
Fenway Sports Group Holdings LLC, which also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, is exploring a sale of the English team. Liverpool could fetch more than $5 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing an analyst estimate. A deal of that size would represent an incredible return on the £300 million ($345 million) that FSG paid back in 2010. But without a sale, Liverpool would be a pretty poor investment.
