During his Sunday morning broadcast rounds, Michael Gove, the arch-Brexiteer and now U.K. cabinet secretary in charge of leveling up, repeated a claim he’d made countless times before: Brexit, he said, had been “a significant success for this country.”
Even a veteran spinner like Gove struggled to sustain the assertion. “What planet has this lunatic been living on?” asked Australian vlogger Peter Stefanovic in a viral video detailing all the ways Brexit has exacerbated economic weaknesses.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.