  • With Xi Jinping assuming a third term, it is now expected he will rule for life, and possibly bring back the instability that was inherent in the system under Mao Zedong. | BLOOMBERG
There was some suspense and a little drama, but the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), which was held last week, concluded very much as anticipated.

Xi Jinping secured his third term as general secretary, and having purged the leadership of all opposition and surrounded himself with loyalists, has emerged as the supreme leader, both literally and metaphorically.

