There was some suspense and a little drama, but the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), which was held last week, concluded very much as anticipated.
Xi Jinping secured his third term as general secretary, and having purged the leadership of all opposition and surrounded himself with loyalists, has emerged as the supreme leader, both literally and metaphorically.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.