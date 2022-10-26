  • The leaders of 'the Quad' nations, Japan, Australia, India and the U.S., meet in Tokyo in late May. Originally formed to deal with hard security concerns, the group as of late seems more focused on diplomatic initiatives and the provision of public goods. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    The leaders of “the Quad” nations, Japan, Australia, India and the U.S., meet in Tokyo in late May. Originally formed to deal with hard security concerns, the group as of late seems more focused on diplomatic initiatives and the provision of public goods. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The big minds designing Indo-Pacific security policy have decided that “minilateralism” — collaborative efforts by three to five countries — is the route to regional peace and stability.

Several minilateral mechanisms have been created in recent years. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (“the Quad”) and the Australia-U.K.-U.S. enhanced security partnership (AUKUS) are the most prominent, but others are contributing too.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW