The asymmetrical fury of Russia’s apparent response to the recent bombing of the symbolically significant Kerch Strait bridge seems to signal that the attack crossed one of Vladimir Putin’s important red lines.
It’s still not certain, however, that the much-used concept of red lines — cited, on occasion, by Putin himself, too — in fact applies to the Russian dictator. And that is exactly why answering the question of whether Putin is actually prepared to use nuclear weapons is so tough.
