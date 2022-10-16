  • Vladimir Putin doesn’t really operate according to the logic of provocation and response. Instead, he is constantly searching for opportunities to gain an advantage. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
    Vladimir Putin doesn’t really operate according to the logic of provocation and response. Instead, he is constantly searching for opportunities to gain an advantage. | SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The asymmetrical fury of Russia’s apparent response to the recent bombing of the symbolically significant Kerch Strait bridge seems to signal that the attack crossed one of Vladimir Putin’s important red lines.

It’s still not certain, however, that the much-used concept of red lines — cited, on occasion, by Putin himself, too — in fact applies to the Russian dictator. And that is exactly why answering the question of whether Putin is actually prepared to use nuclear weapons is so tough.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW