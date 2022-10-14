With the U.S. midterm elections looming, the Republican and Democratic parties are ramping up their advertising campaigns in key races, bolstering their social media presence, targeting voters in person and enlisting prominent politicians to endorse candidates at rallies nationwide.
Despite the domestic challenges facing the United States — persistent inflation, declining stock and bond markets, flat job figures and intense polarization — and the resultant low popularity of President Joe Biden, the midterm elections could be much closer than one might expect.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.