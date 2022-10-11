  • A newspaper reporting about military exercises near Taiwan is displayed at a newsstand in Beijing on Aug. 8. | REUTERS
    A newspaper reporting about military exercises near Taiwan is displayed at a newsstand in Beijing on Aug. 8. | REUTERS
For four days between Aug. 4 and 7, China conducted a series of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island on Aug. 2 and 3.

Despite the exercises having concluded, Beijing has repeatedly deployed military aircraft and warships in the airspace and sea area across the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait in an apparent attempt to make demonstrative behavior against Taiwan an everyday matter.

