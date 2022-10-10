  • Inflation and the tight labor market will force the worst-hit states into some hard decisions over their pension obligations. | REUTERS
    Inflation and the tight labor market will force the worst-hit states into some hard decisions over their pension obligations. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The firestorm among U.K. pension funds is a wake-up call for their peers across the Atlantic. The end of an era of cheap money is exposing an industry that’s chronically underfunded and overexposed to market turbulence.

Imagine a meeting of executives of a typical public pension fund following last quarter’s rout.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW