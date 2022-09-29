  • A Ukrainian soldier examines anti-tanks mines near an overrun Russia position outside the town of Izium on Saturday. The area in the country's Kharkiv region was recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces. | REUTERS
Russia’s escalating, if struggling, invasion of Ukraine provides an ugly reminder of Europe’s war-prone past.

In threatening supplies of energy, crops and other necessities, it also resurfaces something globalization obscured: Our dependence on complex, free-flowing trade routes. Germany’s reliance on Russian gas to ease its energy transition is one of the more obvious examples laid bare. But this summer’s Sri Lankan unrest, and the ousted president’s frantic calls to Moscow for oil before he fled, also demonstrated how prices transmit crisis.

