  • Russian demonstrators opposed to President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization plans face off with police officers in St. Petersburg on Sept. 21. | AFP-JIJI
    Russian demonstrators opposed to President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization plans face off with police officers in St. Petersburg on Sept. 21. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The so-called partial mobilization announced by Vladimir Putin last week has changed the character of the Ukraine war for Russians in a matter of days.

And for all the ensuing scenes of disarray and unrest within Russia, the mobilization’s impact will soon change the character of the war for Ukrainians, too.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW