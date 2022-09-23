If ever there was a time for the United Nations to show its utility, it would be when one member state was invaded by another and the rule-based international order, the cornerstone of the U.N. system, would appear threatened as a result.
Instead, the world body has been shaken, incapable of mustering action to protect a member, itself or the order that gives the institution meaning and purpose.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.