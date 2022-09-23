  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N.'s headquarters in New York City on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N.'s headquarters in New York City on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

If ever there was a time for the United Nations to show its utility, it would be when one member state was invaded by another and the rule-based international order, the cornerstone of the U.N. system, would appear threatened as a result.

Instead, the world body has been shaken, incapable of mustering action to protect a member, itself or the order that gives the institution meaning and purpose.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,